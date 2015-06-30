Allstate Debt Consolidation Shares Tips for Using Mint.com when Trying to Maintain a Budget

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2015 --One of the biggest obstacles people face when they are in debt is learning how to control their buying habits. It's hard for them to even create a budget. That's where a service like Mint.com can help. Mint is an app that helps individuals know exactly where their money is going and how they can better handle incoming and outgoing cash flow.



Not only that, but they also make the whole process simple and easy to set up and get started. They put all of someone's financial info into one place so it's easy to see what's happening with their finances.



A person can even track their investments with the Mint app. If someone is in debt, or is currently involved with some kind of debt consolidation program, this app can be a great compliment to that. They can add their bank accounts, credit card and any bills they are paying. The app calculates everything and it's all displayed in the intuitive Mint dashboard. It keeps track of all the spending. Nothing is left to chance.



There's no guesswork. Of course, a person can log into the dashboard from any internet connected device. So no matter where they may be, they can get a view of what's going on with their finances. The service connects to almost any financial institution, so there are no worries about the service not being compatible with a specific bank or financial institution.



Mint will even give people suggestions on how to improve everything. They take you from the beginning of the process all the way to the end. A person can adjust their budget when they see fit. It's a very flexible piece of software. The app even shows their spending from prior years, it's that thorough. Americans can even input onetime expenses as well as monthly expenses.



Another great part of this service is that it gives people a free credit report. That's right it's 100% free. This is an invaluable tool for people trying to stay on top of their financial picture. On top of that, they help people understand what's on their report. In fact, they help consumers learn every aspect of the report. They even show people how they can improve and increase their score.



That's extremely important for anyone that needs to improve their rating.



They also give consumers an alert when creditors add something to the report. This is crucial for staying ahead of the situation. Additionally, they let consumers know when they are about to go over their budget. That's a critical tool to help people avoid unnecessary fees.



To learn more, go to http://allstatedebtconsolidation.com/blog/mint-com-review-for-people-considering-debt-consolidation/.



The warnings and alerts can be sent to someone's mobile phone, laptop or email account. This is a highly rated tool for budgeting by many finance experts. It's also free to sign up for.



