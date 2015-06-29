MedReviews.org Launches Phase 1 of Their 'Rate Healthcare' Campaign

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2015 --This week, America's premier healthcare rating site launched phase 1 of their ambitious 7-phase business plan to span the next three years. MedReviews.org is a division of the 501c3 nonprofit America's Medical Society, Inc. (AMS)



The mission of AMS and MedReviews.org is to educate the American healthcare consumer in the only true, unimpeachable context--the opinion of American patients themselves. Striking their dedicated efforts against the backdrop of industry giants, such as Yelp, AMS, Inc. (founded in 2011) and MedReviews.org (crafting began in 2014; copyrighted 2014/2015) is solely run, directed and inspired by experienced medical professionals.



MedReviews.org is a collaborative effort, and starts its journey with the 7,000-plus cadre of U.S. based Hospitals. Later phases to follow will add the extensive databases of Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Doctors/Dentists, Medical Devices/Products, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Schools, State Medical/Dental Boards, State-by-state healthcare legislation, and much more.



About MedReviews.org

Founded by Doctor Adam Dorin, and backed by an impressive list of high-powered industry leaders, MedReviews.org is aiming to dominate the medical rating market. "It's a long-term project, but we have the resources and the 'patience'/patients to see it to fruition," says Managing VP of Investor Relations, Sam Segal.