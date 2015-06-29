Apollo Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2015 --Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC (RSA) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the leasing of MiraBay Village in Apollo Beach. The shopping center is located on heavily traveled US 41, south of Tampa and is directly adjacent north of the entrance to the beautiful 750 acre master planned community of MiraBay. The plaza, built in a traditional Key West theme, is anchored by a Winn-Dixie supermarket with shop space for local small business and regional franchises. The commercial development plan also contains prime outparcels with high visibility on the highway for sale, lease or build to suit for the right operator. The shopping center offers prominent businesses H&R Block and Keller Williams Realty along with the fun new Latitudes restaurant for great cocktails and entertainment. Suggested uses for available shop space include chiropractor, health and wellness providers, retail boutiques, consignment, and professional offices. In addition, the Apollo Beach Chamber of Commerce has selected Mirabay Village as its home. The immediate trade area for MiraBay Village maintains average incomes exceeding $114,000 per household.



About Apollo Beach And MiraBay Residential Community

Apollo Beach, Florida is a fast growing community of 14,000 (2010 census) located in Hillsborough County, which is a bedroom community of popular Tampa. The city contains two elementary schools both earning an "A" grade designation from the State of Florida and area middle & high schools are within close proximity to the city. Apollo Beach offers great access to the Gulf of Mexico with approximately 55 canals feeding into Tampa Bay and the Apollo Beach Golf Club is just north of MiraBay Village, right off US 41. Newland Communities "MiraBay" is the highlight of the area. MiraBay is an upscale master developed community offering homes in the $200's to in excess of $2M. MiraBay was designed in a sophisticated manner featuring canals and lagoons running throughout the community offering majestic waterfront views. In addition, MiraBay offers various activities and amenities including access to the bay, docks for selected home sites, and the "MiraBay Club" which includes a resort style pool, fitness center, and spa services. The area also includes another Newland community, Waterset, just north of MiraBay Village with a proposed middle school as part of its master plan.



About Retail Solutions Advisors

Retail Solutions Advisors offers leasing and management services for sophisticated commercial property owners throughout the country. In addition, RSA offers development services for its clients and major retailers. The company's dedicated, hardworking team of leasing professionals, management specialists and financial personnel have years of experience in the commercial property industry. For more information regarding leasing and outparcel opportunities at MiraBay Village, please contact Jannie DelRio at RSA.