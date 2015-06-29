Champion Racing Oil Team Wins 2015 Great Race

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2015 --The team, which ran Champion Racing Oil in their race-car, got the overall win for the second time in their racing career, and also won the 2015 Champion Motor Oil Top Performer Trophy. In all, their prizes include trophies, $50,000 dollars in cash, an all expense paid trip to a Professional Japanese Road Rally, and a garage full of Champion Motor Oil.



The Great Race, presented by Hemmings Motor News, Hagerty Insurance and Coker Tire, is an automotive competition based on precision driving and navigational skills in classic, antique and vintage automobiles. This year the race is from St. Louis to Santa Monica. The competition, which was founded in 1983, contains numerous timed endurance rally stages. For more information on the Great Race visit http://www.greatrace.com



"Champion Racing Oil is very proud of Howard and Doug Sharp and their 2015 win of The Great Race, which combines the accuracy in calculation and rally skills, in addition to an appreciation of historic automobiles," stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and Performance Products. "Our award this year is a tribute to the wines and all the teams using Champion "Purpose Built" lubricant technology formulated for protection and performance. "



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of race, hot rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Racing Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrnds.com