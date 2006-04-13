Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Awarded Demolition of Tank Farm in New Jersey (NJ)

South Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2006 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition services, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, was recently awarded the demolition of a tank farm in Northern New Jersey (NJ).



The project scope of work consists of the demolition of a tank farm in Northern New Jersey. There are twenty-two (22) tanks ranging in size from 100,000 gallons to 500,000 gallons. The tanks are steel and are estimated to have over 500 tons of recyclable scrap steel. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. will utilize excavators mounted with hydraulic shears to cut and demolish the tanks. All steel will be prepared and sent offsite for recycling. The client is being credited the salvage value of the scrap steel to partially offset the demolition costs.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Environmental Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. also sells used and surplus equipment and inventory on their website http://www.dallascontracting.com



Contact:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com

