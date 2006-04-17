Text Newsgroups Expand to 1000+ days, Binary Newsgroups Expand to ~70 days at Giganews

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2006 -- Giganews, Inc. announced today new retention increases for text, single part and multi-part binary newsgroups. As part of its ongoing strategy as the leading Usenet provider in the world, Giganews’ NNTP text retention is now over 1,000 days. This equates to over two and a half years worth of archived NNTP text articles and makes Giganews by far the leading source of archived NNTP articles in the world.



In addition to increased text retention, Giganews announced today an increase in binary retention. Giganews binary retention has increased to ~70 days.



“Our goal has always been to offer our customers a superior and reliable Usenet Service above and beyond what other providers offer. A superior service such as Giganews is an experience, not just a service. You can’t fake the level of quality and commitment that we have, you have to earn your customers loyalty, and we think we have done a good job at it. We always knew that by offering a high level of quality, word of mouth would spread about our performance levels, and that’s exactly what has happened,” said Jonah Yokubaitis, CEO of Giganews.



Giganews’ binary retention increases are in response to a nearly 15% increase in Usenet posting volume. Giganews responded by implementing a massive storage upgrade in its US and European news server clusters to continue to offer the world’s longest binary newsgroup retention.



Giganews does not currently expire text articles, because of this Giganews’ 1000+ days of text newsgroup retention will continue to increase day by day.



For more information on Giganews please visit http://www.giganews.com



