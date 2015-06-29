Grants Pass, Oregon Animal Hospital Provides Fracture Repair for Animals and Pets

Grants Pass, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2015 --The veterinarians and staff at Animal Hospital of Grants Pass are helping pet owners understand the importance of proper fracture repair for animals who have been injured due to trauma or impact. While bone fractures in dogs and cats are similar to what a human experiences, animals are more likely to need surgical care to repair the fracture. However, with proper care and attention, the staff at Animal Hospital of Grants Pass can help pets return to their pre-injury condition and live a happy, healthy, and full life.



While fractured bones in humans most often result in a splint or cast, the same procedure with animals presents many difficulties. In dogs and cats, the femur in the hind limb and the humorous in the front limb are the most commonly fractured bones. But for animals, it can be difficult to keep casts clean and dry as well as avoid pressure and movement, especially with active pets. Due to these conditions, surgical implants like screws, plates, pins, and skeletal fixators are the most common devices that are used to help pets heal from their injury while still active with light movement day-to-day.



The staff at Animal Hospital of Grants Pass emphasize to pet owners that even minimal fractures in the bones of their animals will not heal properly on their own due to forces like bending, torsion, compression, and traction that are all necessary for pet's normal movement. They encourage pet owners to seek x-rays and medical treatment for their pet even if they may be unsure whether or not a fracture is present.



In addition to surgical treatment and stabilization, the home environment of the pet after surgery has an enormous impact on the speed of healing and the overall outcome of the injury. The veterinarians at Animal Hospital of Grants Pass encourage pet owners to take an active role in the decision making process for their animal's treatment plan, and to be dedicated to maintaining ideal conditions for recovery at home.



At the Animal Hospital of Grants Pass, Dr. Webster, Dr. Coenen, and their staff of veterinary professionals provide a wide range of services for animal care, including general medicine, vaccines, animal dental care, parasite control, nutritional counseling, wellness visits, pain management, microchips, endoscopy, and emergency and critical care.



