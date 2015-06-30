July Contest Offers Bill Beazley Homeowners the Chance to Win $500

Evans, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2015 --Bill Beazley Homes has been building quality homes in the Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina metros for more than 30 years. With an A+ Better Business Bureau rating, the company is known for delivering a superior customer experience from the first home tour and beyond the sale to support the 10-year structural warranty.



However, many satisfied buyers simply move into their new homes and carry on with life, without leaving public feedback. For the month of July, Bill Beazley Homes is offering the chance to win a $500 Visa gift card to BBH homeowners who share their stories on social media. The $500 Visa gift card can be used like cash online or at any retailer of the winner's choosing.



To enter, homeowners should post a message on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and/or Pinterest explaining what they love about their Bill Beazley home, using the hashtag #MyBeazleyHome. Each social media platform posted to will count as one entry.

Entrants can maximize their chances of winning by adding a qualifying picture (which counts as TWO entries) or a qualifying video (which counts as THREE entries) to each site. Feasibly, a household could earn 12 chances to win if a video, comment and hashtag is posted to Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.



"Social media engagement is a challenge for many builders," explains BBH vice-president Susan Erway. "We're confident about our products and services; but let's face it: in the marketplace, a buyer testimonial is worth 1,000 words from the builder. We're hoping the #MyBeazleyHome contest initiates a dialogue on our social media sites and provides us with valuable feedback that we'll use to build more homes with the features people love most."



Additional contest rules can be found at: http://www.billbeazleyhomes.com/bill-beazley-homeowners-win-500-visa-gift-card. Winners will be chosen at random using Random.org on August 1st.



Prospective buyers are invited to stop by the Evans, Georgia office to take a home tour of move-in-ready estates and join the contest. Buyers who close in the month of July are also eligible to share their buying experiences and enter the contest, even if they haven't formally moved in yet. Bill Beazley Homes specializes in helping families relocate, particularly military families employed at Fort Gordon. Their homeowners range from young families looking for access to the best to schools and discerning individuals who want to customize their living space, to mid-level career professionals and retirees who prefer low-maintenance brick ranches.



About Bill Beazley Homes

Bill Beazley Homes has been building homes in the Augusta, Georgia area for over 40 years. They offer superior homes for sale in Augusta, GA as well as homes for sale in Aiken SC, and they have an excellent reputation for superior craftsmanship. Their professional home builders are committed to customer satisfaction and constantly improving the process of home building. With an excellent warranty program, decades of experience, and customer service that cannot be matched, Bill Beazley Homes is the homebuilder of choice in Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina. For more information on new homes, please contact Bill Beazley Homes at 706-863-4888 or email them at info@billbeazleyhomes.com.



They also make regular updates to their Facebook here.