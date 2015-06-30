Tips to Get Ahead as a Professional

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2015 --Between 2004-2014 The average student loan balance increased by 74%. Thanks to the ease of obtaining loans, there are more young people pursuing a college education than ever before. Pursuing higher education brings with it a myriad of benefits. People who attend college have a higher level of income, more job opportunities, greater life satisfaction and a high social status.



Currently there are 43 million student borrowers with their combined debt totaling $1.1 trillion. which is is just one part of America's debt load at $8.17 trillion - a 100% debt-to-GDP ratio for the country. The average student loan balance stands at $27,0000.



So knowing this number what is a young person to do? Having an enormous student debt does not guarantee that he or she will get a good job. It has become commonplace for students to move back in with their parents. Here are some tips to help you land your dream job:



Define What You Want



Be focused on one's own career. In today's professional landscape, one cannot afford to be vague or wishy-washy. He or she has to have a clear and specific vision of where he want to be and in what capacity you will be working. When you walk into an interview, he has to let an employer know that you are on a mission.



Learn to be Flexible



The working world is rapidly changing - one can no longer start working for a company and expect to have the same job for the next 30-40 years. The ideal job might not even exist in a few years. One must be ready and open to receive and embrace any changes that come your way. Change is inevitable, so always be a few steps ahead.



LinkedIn Matters



As of 2015, the majority of recruiters use LinkedIn to scout talent. Whatever positions they are looking to fill, be it an entry-level position or a top-level management job, one can rest assured that the will look in LinkedIn.



Change with The Pace of Business



It is not just enough that one just does their job. Companies want people who can help break new ground. They want people who are always learning, and thinking progressively.



Use Social Media



Of course, it is best to use social media wisely. As a professional you now have to erase everything embarrassing, mindless distractions and the overly political/controversial. Not only is he presenting an image of professionalism but he are also building your own personal brand. Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are no longer fun distractions but valuable business and networking tools. If you develop a consistent and respected professional voice, recruiters will find you.



Find Ways to Stand Out



Creativity is your best friend in this new age. Related to the above point



Appoint Your Own Board



If you want to move forward, don't do it alone. You have to build a mastermind group that you consult with on a regular basis. Meet up and discuss your ideas, plans, and strategies with colleagues, consultants and wise older mentors.



