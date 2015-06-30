Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2015 --Majestic Fire Inc. aka Majestic Fire Protection announces today the selection of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (commonly known as Philips) HeartStart External Defibrillators as the preferred Automated External Portable Defibrillator (AED) for businesses, personal and Home Health Care use. Majestic Fire Protection enters the market to sell and rent AED units to accelerate the distribution of life saving technology in the workplace, at home and in public spaces.



"The chance of successfully correcting abnormal heart rhythms diminishes by 7-10% with each passing minute. A readily accessible Automated External Defibrillators, an AED in your building gives the victim the best chance for survival." - One Beat CPR Learning Center, Inc.



According to the American Heart Association people in America suffer from 1.5 million heart attacks and other heart and stroke related emergencies every year. Heart disease which can lead to a heart attack is also the leading cause of death in the United States.



"AED's can provide people with the immediate assistance they need to quickly stabilize them before professional help arrives. The technology should be made available in every building in the United States so we can preserve life." Darius Kordabadi, President Majestic Fire Inc.



Koninklijke Philips N.V. manufactures the HeartStart line of AED's that are made specifically for the untrained person to use. The Portable Defibrillator offers audio guidance that announces to the user when a shock to the heart is needed, it prompts the user throughout the entire process and delivers the potential life saving shock. Some units can also monitor heart activity which can been given to EMT's and other medical personnel for evaluation.



In the United States the average time for a first responder ambulance, law enforcement and/or EMT's to arrive is 8-12 minutes. For each minute after the heart attack starts the chance of that person surviving is significantly reduced by 7-10%. Irreversible damage starts to occur after 3-5 minutes after the heart attack begins. If you use an AED within 90 seconds the chance of that person surviving is greatly increased, up to 70%.



In California, new legislation (California Senate Bill 287, Hueso) increasing the public places AED's are required is currently set for Assembly Business and Professions Committee on July 7th, 2015. If the bill passes it will be heard in the Assembly Judiciary Committee on July 14th, 2015. Newly constructed buildings with occupancy over 200 will be required to have an AED Portable Defibrillator, with the exception of Parking Lots, Single family homes, Multifamily dwellings and Local government buildings.



