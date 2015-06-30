FlipBuilder Launches New Catalog Maker with Enhanced Design Capabilities

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2015 --Adding to the popularity of their flipbook maker, FlipBuilder has introduced a new software to assist digital publishers in increasing interaction with their customers. The new application is in the form of a free catalog maker, which comes with a number of advanced design features.



With catalogs being a creative way for many businesses to enrich the shopping experience for potential customers, the new flip catalog maker is expected to revolutionize the way how people use catalogs to make shopping decisions. The software's most notable features allow online publishers to make catalogs more reader-friendly and interactive in several ways. Users can add photo slideshows within catalogs, embed explainer videos, display company logos for increased brand awareness, as well as including direct links to make it easier for shoppers to make purchases.



The advanced design capabilities of the catalog maker from FlipBuilder are in addition to the well-known, desirable features that exist in other digital publishing software created by the company. This includes the ability to quickly convert PDF files into stunning, page flipping documents which can be viewed on any mobile device, including Apple, Android and Win8 products. Additionally, the software is compatible with both Windows and iOS platforms and can be used to create catalogs for use on and offline.



FlipBuilder expects that digital publishers will appreciate the user-friendliness and versatility of their catalog maker. "The process to create online publications is so simple: Import PDF, configure flipbook features and finally convert," said Alice Lee, Marketing Manager at FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder provides an innovative and revolutionary solution to digital publishers who want to engage their target audiences with visually appealing and interactive content.