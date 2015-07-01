World's First Free iPhone Data Recovery Released

Wells, Somerset -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2015 --After releasing the Windows version of Free iPhone Data Recovery, FIDR has now released the Mac version of this powerful data recovery software for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, compatible with Mac OS X v10.10 or later.



Mac iPhone Data Recovery fully supports the recovery of lost or deleted files from iOS 10 devices and has a user-friendly interface.



Recover data from iOS Devices



Mac iPhone Data Recovery lets users restore lost or deleted data directly from the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus as well as the previous version of iPhone like iPhone 5/5s/5c, etc. and from iPad Air 2 and other iPad and iPod series. The supported content includes data from Videos, Photos, Contacts, Messages (MMS, SMS, iMessages), Call History, Calendar, Notes, Reminders and Safari Bookmarks.



There are three methods to recovery iOS data.



Way 1 Directly Recover Lost Files from iOS devices



More than 12 types iOS devices for older iOS devices like iPhone 5S/4S, iPad Air, iPad Mini or iPod touch 5 can be retrieved using Mac iPhone Data Recovery without iTunes backup, even if the device has crashed or is broken. Exportable text contents include Contacts, Messages, Call History, Calendar, Notes, Reminders and Safari bookmarks, while media contents include Camera Roll, Photo Library, Photo Stream, Message Attachments and Voice Memos.



Way 2 Regain 11 Types of Data from iTunes Backup



It's a very simple thing to recover data from iTunes backup for any iOS device – not only the existing data in the backup but also those files deleted from devices before a backup was made. As long as they were not overwritten, all can be recovered, with 11 types of files supported: Contacts, Messages, Call history, Calendar, Notes, Reminders, Safari bookmarks, Camera Roll, Photo Stream, Message Attachments and Voice memos.



Way 3 Download and Retrieve Data from iCloud



iPhone Data Recovery can also be used as iCloud backup data recovery. It can download the iCloud backup file and retrieve photos from iCloud. It can also retrieve pictures, text messages, iMessages, videos, contacts, notes, calendar, reminder, voicemail, voice memo, WhatsApp Messages, and other data from iCloud backup files. In total, this software can recover 19 kinds of data from iCloud backup files.



To learn more about free iPhone data recovery, please visit

http://www.freeiphonedatarecovery.com/



About FIDR Software LLC

FIDR software LLC, (http://www.freeiphonedatarecovery.com), based in Hopkins, Minnesota, is a new provider of iOS based software development and distribution services for iDevice (iphone/ipad/iTouch) users worldwide. Our software collected and self-developed mainly help ios users to trouble-shooting problems encountered while using ios devices.