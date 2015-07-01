FlipBuilder's Free Brochure Maker Creates New Marketing Trend for Content Promotion

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2015 --From the creators of Magazine Maker and several other amazing products that rock the digital publishing world, FlipBuilder has published another tool to help businesses, publishing houses, and people create interactive marketing materials. Called FlipBuilder Brochure Maker, this online tool provides templates and modules to build an interactive brochure full of interactive media components such as GIF's, video, audio, and more.



Since this brochure maker can be used and displayed online, there is very little cost associated with the creation and distribution of a brochure. Digital media also provides higher rates of interaction because instead of just hoping a person will pick up a piece of paper, this brochure maker encourages a potential client to click through the brochure, interact with the media, and engage with the social media components attached to the brochure itself.



The brochure maker program creates brochures that can be seen on almost any device such as an iPod, a smart phone, or a desktop computer. This diversity in display options allows more potential customers or clients to read the materials than a paper distributed brochure ever would. Another advantage of using FlipBuilder's brochure maker is that it can be delivered to audiences in a variety of formats for ease of online distribution.



Alice Lee, Flipbuilder marketing associate, describes the new brochure maker product as "one that will change the way digital marketing is done forever." She goes on to further say that the compatibility of FlipBuilder's brochure maker is what will make it such a success.



These interactive brochures can be displayed through a Wordpress site, e-mail, CD, or a business website. It can also be displayed on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms. There are a multitude of display options when it comes to FlipBuilder's brochure maker so both the client and the consumer can be as satisfied with the product as possible.



For more information, visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/free-brochure-maker-software.html.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder provides an innovative and revolutionary solution to digital publishers who want to engage their target audiences with visually appealing and interactive content.