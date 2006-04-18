Last Atlantis Capital Management opens Short-Term Discretionary Futures;

St. Thomas, USVI -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2006 -- Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) introduces The LACM Short-Term Discretionary Futures Program within The Last Atlantis Master Fund. Traded by one of the firm’s partners, the program is up over 127% since its launch of live trading in October 2004.



Short-Term Discretionary Futures is a discretionary program utilizing a blend of refined fundamental analysis and proprietary technical tools to identify broad market bias and develop low risk intra-day entry points. Fundamental analysts review, dissect and interrogate economic data and external market influences to determine a directional bias for the markets traded. As 70% of this program trades stock index futures, the advisors continuously analyze the subcomponents and/or the sectors that comprise each major index.



The program also incorporates proprietary mathematical models to measure price momentum, market inertia and the probability of wave patterns. These models help determine price entry and exit points, as well as determine how much potential risk is associated with any particular trade.



"Utilizing a tested composition of technical and fundamental analysis and refined modeling, Short-Term Discretionary Futures captures momentum primarily using index futures," notes Irwin Berger, Last Atlantis’ managing director. "The result is a well-executed program structured to exploit directional bias and manage position risk."



The program primarily trades stock index futures (S&P 500, Nasdaq and Russell 2000), U.S. Treasury Futures (Ten- and Thirty-Year Bonds), currencies (Euro and Yen), and, to a lesser degree, the energy complex (crude oil and gasoline) and metals (gold and copper).



About Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC



Last Atlantis Capital Management (St. Thomas, USVI) develops and markets innovative alternative products. The Last Atlantis Master Fund is a multiple share class product with a master feeder structure currently providing investors access to fourteen different share classes. The company is founded on the experience and expertise of managing directors Irwin Berger and Stig Ostgaard, one of the original Richard Dennis "Turtles", and the incubator and trading technology of Last Atlantis Capital, LLC, a professional trading firm.



For more information, please contact Michael DeMeritt via phone at 1-340-777-5170 x215, via email at mdemeritt@lacm-usvi.com or online at http://www.lacm-usvi.com.



