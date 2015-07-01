Woonsocket, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2015 --Last month, Chief Operating Officer/General Manager of DCHN and President of Sanford Process Corporation, Jack Tetrault, attended the 9th World Congress on Aluminum, "Aluminum Two Thousand," held in Florence, Italy from May 12 through May 16, 2015. At one of the parallel sessions dedicated to aluminum finishing, Mr. Tetrault presented a technical paper, "Anodizing for Medical Applications," covering the present state of anodizing performance on reusable medical devices and instruments, problems relevant to anodized aluminum parts, key challenges driving the medical device industry to search for other alternatives to aluminum, general considerations on the unique properties of aluminum, and the new micro-crystalline anodic coating solution, known as MICRALOX®.



Unlike traditional amorphous hard coat anodizing processes, MICRALOX® anodizing process addresses the major problem of high-corrosion in aluminum medical products due to autoclave and STERRAD sterilization. This five-day event was an international affair, with representatives from 45 countries spanning universities, research institutes, companies, and other industry-related associations. They came together under one roof to widen their knowledge, exchange thought-leadership, and promote the use of most innovative technologies and applications in the aluminum anodizing industry.



Mr. Tetrault commented, "I was honored to be invited to this prestigious platform to present to a diversity of industry colleagues—from scholars and technical and scientific experts to design engineers, aluminum suppliers, and finishers. Aluminum continues to outperform other materials as the ideal choice for manufacturers of medical devices, instruments, and equipment. The importance of MICRALOX® as the next-generation of medical coating technology, that not only maintains the integrity of the article, but also withstands high tolerances and harsh conditions of cleaning and sterilization, was well-received by the congress. New technology aside, well-rounded and aluminum-focused information shared at this event gave those of us professionally connected to this industry a sense of pride and positive outlook on the future of this versatile substrate."



As medical cases, trays, instruments, and general hospital accessories and devices made out of aluminum proliferate in the marketplace, stringent regulatory requirements are imposed by U.S. federal government agencies—most notably the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)—that validate and verify the efficacy and safety of the products, right through the production, preparation, and process phases. MICRALOX® provides the benefits of corrosion-resistance, durability, cosmetic appeal, functionality, and versatility to the finished aluminum product. To reach a larger audience, Mr. Tetrault will be presenting a webinar in the upcoming months on how medical device and equipment manufacturers can benefit from the advances of this new anodic coating technology.



About DCHN

As the largest aluminum anodizing and hard-coater on the East Coast of the United States, DCHN has a broad range of production capabilities, starting at lab testing, to pilot and development, through production. Each production line has a wide variety of capabilities to produce anodic coatings exactly to their customers' diverse and challenging specifications. DCHN operates one of the newest and most complete production line capabilities in the country.



DCHN, LLC is an approved supplier to many of the defense contractors and works with a range of gun manufacturers. Apart from registration to ITAR, DCHN also maintains a Federal Firearms license. DCHN is ISO-9001:2008 and ISO-13485:2003 accredited.



For more information on DCHN, contact sales@d-chn.com, call 401-288-5209, or visit their website:www.d-chn.com.



