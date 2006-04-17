Newly Released - Virtual Assistant PRO Program Ebook

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2006 -- Diane M Hess & Rosanna Tussey instruct individuals on how to approach the virtual industry with confidence and professionalism with the publication of Virtual Assistant PRO: The Starting Point in The Virtual Industry. This step-by-step guide is designed to help those seeking a business as a Virtual Assistant (VA). The guide includes a chapter-by-chapter assignment, quiz, and final exam to assist the reader in receiving a Certification of Professionalism – the Certified Virtual Professional (CVP) Seal.



Link to CVP site: (http://www.certifiedvp.com/home/index.html)

Diane M Hess & Rosanna Tussey wrote Virtual Assistant PRO: The Starting Point in The Virtual Industry from their personal experiences in online business marketing and servicing to assist today’s entrepreneur in finding their niche. A true VA believes, “Your success is my success!” Their combined expertise makes this guide and the Virtual Assistant PRO program unique.



ABOUT AUTHORS

Diane M Hess & Rosanna Tussey has over 10 years experience in the administrative field, marketing, business development and business management, including 3 years as Internet Virtual Professionals. Diane started Hess Business Professionals & Associates in 2000; Rosanna began her business endeavor Office Support in 2003. Both women are highly educated in computer software and business strategies. This is their first e-book released on Lulu.com.



CONTACT: Diane M Hess CVPInstructor@myway.com, Rosanna Tussey CVPInstructor2@myway.com or 586.739.0951.

