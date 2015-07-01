Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2015 --On Saturday June 27, 2015, a cruise ship and its passengers experienced a rude early morning awakening. A cruise ship—registered in Malta—was in route to the Greek island of Mykanos when it collided with a Russian oil tanker.



Thankfully, No Casualties



When the oil tanker and the cruise ship ran into each other early on Saturday morning—at 1:28 a.m. local time—passengers experienced quite a jolt. One passenger described the feeling as akin to that of an earthquake. According to another passenger, many on the ship were afraid that the ship had run aground. When a passenger smelled oil, she was afraid the ship would blow up.



While the collision was shocking, thankfully there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. In fact, all of the passengers and crew members were reported to be in good health immediately after the incident. The cruise ship was carrying 853 passengers and 382 crew members.



The Cause of the Accident



The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but at this point officials are saying that most likely both vessels could be at fault. The crash happened near the Gallipoli peninsula of Turkey. Happily, no leak in the oil tanker was detected, keeping passengers and crewmembers safe, and keeping waters clean. While there were no injuries, the cruise ship was dented and later towed to port. The return to shore cut the cruise ship passengers' vacations short.



The Importance of Fire Safety



