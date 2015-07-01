FlipBuilder's PDF Brochure Software Innovates the Format of Business Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2015 --Flipbuilder.com, America's most innovative personalised online ebook creator, is promoting their amazing new PDF brochure software which provides businesses with interactive e-brochures to be showcased in style on almost every device. Flipbuilder.com has a strong online presence and is well known for the consumer advantage that their interactive online eBook experience provides businesses worldwide.



The new PDF brochure software upgrade from the Flip PDF series is a significant part of Sam Huang's overall online strategy to provide a product that can be used effectively by Businesses everywhere to capture the attention of their end consumer, no matter the size of their business online presence.



"When it comes to differentiated and personalised, high-quality software that brings not only visual, but interactive consumer engagement to every online businesses' online brand presence, through the interactive engagement of their end user, there was a gap in the market" said Sam Huang, Senior Software Developer engineer. "We've been able to be successful with the introduction of our new software because of our existing brand awareness, a direct result of our already innovative product. Now, more than ever, businesses need to capture the attention of their consumers. The World Wide Web is fast paced and consumers have so many choices at their fingertips that business website bounce rates are up. Our software allows us to work creatively with businesses by providing them with an interactive tool which captures the attention of their end user, reaching their customers on almost every device, Flash for PC and Mac, and HTML5 for mobile phones and tablets".



Through the use of Flipbuilder.com, businesses have a leading edge, with the opportunity to stop customers from internet surfing and stay focused on their business website and offerings through use of interactive displays. Businesses can now turn static PDF files into a life like page flipbook, versatile with its options of video and an image gallery insertion. Inspiring an interactive experience with customers, this upgrade promises less bounce rates as customers click, scroll, and explore the content on the page.



