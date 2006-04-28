BMC Capital Provides $1.5M for Purchase of Park & Sell America Building in Anchorage

Anchorage, AK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2006 -- BMC Capital announced today that it provided $1,463,000 in mortgage financing for the purchase of the Park & Sell America building, a previously-owned motor vehicle dealership. The 110,000 sq. foot property is located at 900 East Dowling Road in Anchorage, Alaska. BMC Capital is an active lender in the Alaska market and anticipates funding more than 100 transactions in the state this year.



Troy Stafford, Vice President of BMC Capital’s Anchorage office, coordinated the financing on behalf of the purchaser of the property.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading provider of multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



