Abrams Chiropractic Joins Neighbors in Promoting Local Artists of North Seattle

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2015 --Dr. Lee Phelps and Dr. John Vang of North Seattle chiropractic office Abrams Chiropractic are proud to join their neighbors every month in promoting art as a community through the Art Up PhinneyWood artwalk. Seattle is known for its appreciation of culture and art and nowhere is that more obvious than in the second Friday of each month, when the Art Up PhinneyWood artwalk takes place. The artwalk is a great opportunity for local businesses to reach out to the community in a way they might otherwise not come into contact while simultaneously promoting and exposing local artists to the public.



The variety of businesses that participate in the Art Up PhinneyWood artwalk ranges from cafés and galleries to hardware stores, banks and of course medical practices such as Abrams Chiropractic. Art is a natural complement to the chiropractic discipline as the aim of chiropractors is not only to relieve pain but also to promote wellness throughout the entire body including the reduction of stress and the promotion of relaxation. Encouraging the community to step away from their computers, cell phones and televisions to experience real art by getting up and walking around is a perfect marriage between physical activity and mental health.



Abrams Chiropractic has had the pleasure of displaying works by Lisa Daniels, Tessa Blackham and Rachael Crick, with many more artists to be displayed throughout the year, all the way into December. Art Up PhinneyWood artwalk began to promote the 40+ participating venues in the Greenwood-Phinney neighborhood of North Seattle while promoting and encouraging local artists that work in a variety of medias, including painting, photography, sculptors, home goods and fashion as well as talented Seattle musicians. Venues work directly with artists to arrange the installation and promotion of their works, which results in venues having the pleasure of handpicking the artists that they best appreciate and wish to display. The Abrams Chiropractic team provides an enthusiastic stop on the art walk that is excited to meet new neighbors and help generate interest in talented artists.



About Abrams Chiropractic

Abrams Chiropractic has been serving the chiropractic needs of Seattle for over 30 years. From pain relief to wellness care, children to seniors, we strive to help everyone who comes through our doors be the best self they can be. We help the Seattle community when they suffer from allergies, accidents and injury, pinched nerves, slipped discs and stress. To learn more about the artwalk or AbramsChiropractic, visit www.abramschiropractic.com.