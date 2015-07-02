The Printer's Quill Transitions to AlphaGraphics Franchise

Mokena, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2015 --The Printer's Quill, a longstanding provider of exceptional print services to Mokena, Frankfort, New Lenox, Tinley Park, Orland Park, South Chicago and Joliet, IL, as well as Northwest Indiana, is pleased to announce that it has undertaken a comprehensive rebranding to join the nationwide AlphaGraphics brand as a new franchise location.



In an effort to keep pace with the rapidly evolving and continually expanding design and print industry, The Printer's Quill owner Thomas Kane sought opportunities to increase the shop's technology and capabilities in a sustainable capacity. After attending an AlphaGraphics event for prospective franchise owners, Kane saw tremendous opportunity to revitalize his business and quickly made moves to make The Printer's Quill part of the extensive AlphaGraphics network.



"I had been pursued by other brands, but AlphaGraphics stood out to me. I knew I wanted to either sell the business or grow it as part of a longer-term exit strategy," said Kane. "I attended AlphaGraphics' Discovery Day event and was very impressed by everything the company had to offer. I've been in the business a long time and I've learned a lot over the years, but with AlphaGraphics I've learned more in the last few months about the trends of this industry than I ever could have anticipated."



For more than 30 years The Printer's Quill has served the Chicagoland area, including Tinley Park, Orland Park, Frankfort, Joliet, New Lenox, Mokena, Oak Forest and other surrounding neighborhoods including Northwest Indiana cities and towns. The reputable print shop employs a full staff of talented design and print specialists, along with a newly hired website design specialist, to create high quality marketing solutions for individual customers and businesses, both big and small.



In transitioning to become an AlphaGraphics franchise location, The Printer's Quill will greatly expand the range of services and capabilities it has to offer, while still maintaining its core specialties and tenured staff. The shop's extensive capabilities include digital, offset, thermography, letterpress, screen and laser printing. The company will also go beyond just offering traditional print services and will now serve customers through digital design and small business marketing as well.



For more information about The Printer's Quill and its comprehensive rebranding to become a new AlphaGraphics franchise location or to inquire about any of the services the company offers, please visit its website at http://www.us761alphagraphics.com or call 708-429-3636.



About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics is a global network of 260+ independently owned and operated business centers, united by a single purpose: to drive results for our clients. We believe in pushing boundaries to help you increase your reach. Together, we create solutions that are relevant and drive results. We do this because we are passionate about your success. Each of our team members, from the owners to the graphic designers, work as a united team to increase your ROI.