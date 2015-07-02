Leadership Academy for Newly Promoted Managers in Wisconsin

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2015 --InitiativeOne of Green Bay announces the premier of The Leadership Academy. The Leadership Academy is designed to equip recently promoted managers to respond to the challenges that accompany movement to greater responsibilities. On July 13-17, InitiativeOne of Green Bay will welcome managers to its newly renovated corporate headquarters in downtown Green Bay, Wisconsin for the initial offering of The Leadership Academy.



Dr. Paul Metler, InitiativeOne's Vice President of Content Development notes, "The transition to a new management position provides a unique opportunity for growth and transformation. Newly promoted managers can and should be a catalyst for change. InitiativeOne has a proven track record of accelerating positive change. The Leadership Academy will prepare managers to face the future with confidence."



The Leadership Academy will provide participants with principles for nurturing and developing high performance teams. In addition, participants will receive personal management coaching and tools for developing a roadmap for future success. InitiativeOne is now accepting registration for The Leadership Academy. Growth-oriented managers from all business sectors may register online. For more information, please contact Dr. Joe Tullbane at jtullbane@initiative-one.com, call 902-432-0268, or visit InitiativeOne Leadership Academy.



About InitiativeOne

Founded in 1999 by Dr. Fred Johnson, InitiativeOne exists to transform leaders and their organizations, helping them foster high impact work cultures defined by authenticity, transparency, safe environments and deep respect. Recently, InitiativeOne relocated corporate headquarters in downtown Green Bay at 110 S. Adams Street, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54301.



Learn more about InitiativeOne at Iniative-One.com