Champion Cleaners in Birmingham, Alabama Provides Expert Wedding Gown Alterations in Addition to Preservation Services

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2015 --Voted "Best Overall Service 2014" by the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute, Champion Cleaners in Birmingham, Alabama offers the best wedding gown alterations services in preparation for the big day. Not content to just cleaning and preserving your heirloom piece, Champion Cleaners employs the best experts available to help in the redesign, fitting, repair and complex alterations you need to look your best on your wedding day.



As Pinterest is quick to point out, vintage gowns and secondhand wedding dresses are a hugely popular choice for many brides, resulting in the need to modify sizing, hemlines, adding or removing straps and a litany of other design choices. The Champion Cleaners team understand you can neither put a price on a grandmother's wedding gown nor how stunning a bride will look coming down the aisle and are dedicated to doing the best possible job within the confines of your timeline.



Many new dresses are also in need of hemline modifications, bodice alterations, even zipper and sleeve alterations, which are just as important to modify with skill as choosing the dress itself. Champion Cleaners is able to make modifications to even complex dresses with lace and beading. No matter the desire, the Champion Cleaners team work together with the bride to ensure the best possible outcome for this future heirloom.



To simplify the bride's already taxed schedule, preservation, restoration and protection plans are available. Champion's interest in making every detail of the wedding gown simpler for the bride has brought them their stellar reputation throughout the Birmingham, Alabama community. At a time when a wedding gown can be anything from a short cocktail dress to a luxurious ball gown, it's important to have wedding gown experts on your side during the countdown to your special day.



