Chiropractor in Fresno, CA, Dr. Thomas Potigian Introduces New Impulse iQ Adjusting Instrument for Improved Chiropractic Care

Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2015 --Dr. Thomas Potigian, chiropractor in Fresno, CA recently introduced new chiropractic technology at his practice that is helping to provide patients with more precise, accurate chiropractic care. With the new Impulse iQ Adjusting Instrument, Dr. Potigian gives patients computer-assisted chiropractic adjustments with real-time responses.



The Impulse iQ Adjusting Instrument represents many years of research that have gone into creating high-tech, computerized adjustments for patients. The device itself is a handheld instrument that is controlled by micro-computer circuitry housed within the device that produces a controlled force that can be applied to different areas of the body that need treatment. Three different force settings allow chiropractors to provide tailored treatment to patients of all ages and with varied types of conditions using controlled, low force thrust.



Because the device is controlled digitally, its high-tech abilities are also able to provide real-time feedback about the body's response to the chiropractic adjustments. It measures precisely how the spine is moving during treatment so the exact amount of care can be provided. Additionally, its extreme speed presents many benefits to doctors and patients. Since the Impulse iQ Adjusting Instrument is 100x faster than manual chiropractic adjustments, it eliminates the body's natural tendency to tighten up and resist the adjustment, resulting in more effective treatment.



Using the Impulse iQ Adjusting Instrument, Dr. Potigian is able to treat a variety of conditions that patients are struggling with, including back pain and other nerve and limb discomforts that are a result of spinal misalignments. The device represents the latest technology available in the chiropractic industry that is completely drug-free, non-invasive, and safe for all ages.



At Sunnyside Wellness & Chiropractic Center, Dr. Potigian and his staff provide a complete range of chiropractic and health services to help patients achieve their best level of health. These services include traditional chiropractic adjustments, nutritional counseling, lifestyle advice, corrective exercises, and spinal and postural screenings.



About Dr. Potigian

Dr. Thomas Potigian is a native of Fresno, CA and has been a practicing Doctor of Chiropractic for more than three decades. He completed his chiropractic training at Cleveland Chiropractic College and has spent his entire career in the Fresno area. Dr. Potigian is the co-author of the book, "The World's Best Kept Health Secret Revealed" that has sold more than 25,000 copies since its release.



To learn more about Dr. Potigian and the new Impulse iQ Adjusting Instrument he offers patients for chiropractic care, please visit www.sunnysidechiropractic.com.