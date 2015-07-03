Roger Gilroy on US Topping Saudis as World's Top Oil Producer

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2015 --Brian Gilroy, an expert analyst on oil and gas exploration, is very bullish on the future of US oil and gas exploration.



"You can't refute these numbers. Just lookat PLS, which publishes news and analysis on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas.



They announced that in just a year, the United States' oil production, including NGLs, grew a robust 15.9% to average 11.64 MMbo/d in 2014, according to the BP Statistical Review. Not only was this rate not matched by other major oil producing countries, but it pushed the US into position as the largest oil-producing country in the world. Saudi Arabia fell to number two at 11.51 MMbo/d and Russia to number three at 10.84 MMbo/d.



The last time US oil production was above 11 MMbo/d was in 1972. On the natural gas front, the US continues to the the top global producer at 25.72 TCF. Russia was second at 20.43 and Qater is third at 6.26. This is exciting, not just for investors, but for our nation's energy independence."



About Brian Gilroy

Brian Gilroy, a co-founder of OilBoomUSA.com, sees the production of oil and natural gas in the US as a harbinger of good things to come. "Energy independence means national security and a great opportunity for investors. These are exciting times for investors and the country as a whole."