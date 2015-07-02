Champion Offers July Special Pricing to Distributors on Classic & Muscle Motor Oils

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2015 --Current Champion distributors or prospective new accounts can contact Champion at 660-890-6231 and request the July special on Champion SAE 10w-30, 20w-50, and 15w-50 Classic & Muscle Motor Oils available in quarts, and 55 gallon drums.



Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils are purpose-built formulas with viscosities to specifically meet the demands of contemporary and retrospective performance gasoline engines, especially carbureted vehicles that have flat tappet, roller cams and/or high-pressure valve springs.



To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of premium zinc, moly, calcium, sodium and phosphorus. Champion Classic & Muscle Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



