Smartnanny Engineering Office Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Develop the World's First Smart Nanny

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2015 --Smartnanny Engineering Office has designed Smartnanny, a baby care personal assistant that could help every new family to improve the infant life of the babies that cry excessively. There is no denying the fact that parenthood is a blissful feeling. However, good parenting requires learning a lot of skills. At the beginning of their parenthood, every new mom and dad are clueless about why the baby is crying or how to put a baby to sleep. Smartnanny Engineering Office wants to offer a new family friend to these parents in the form of Smartnanny.



Functionally speaking, Smartnanny is the first intelligent automatic baby basket that can be used for a baby throughout the whole night. Interestingly, it has been designed to simulate the activities of a real nanny. Once a baby is placed in the Smartnanny basket, it will gently rock the baby and play soothing sounds or a baby song until he/she falls asleep. In case the baby wakes up and starts crying at night, the rocking motion and the music will start automatically. If nothing helps, Smartnanny will send notifications to the parents on their smartphone or Smartwatch.



Smartnanny comprises of the following components

- Hardware components include the intelligent baby basket connected with a cable through a metal tube to a motor in the base. The motor is equipped with an embedded acoustic sensor and timer that switches the motor on and off.

- The software components include the Babyphone app, Baby songs and lullabies app, and Why is my baby crying app.

Smartnanny can be operated with or without a Smartphone, and its specifications include

- Overall dimension: 180 x 85 cm

- Basket dimension: 85 ? 55 ? 40 cm.

- Materials used: natural wood and metal

- Upper limit of baby's weight: 12 kg



After working hard for three years, Smartnanny Engineering Office is now ready to start producing Smartnanny. However, they need to raise €400,000 to make this project a reality. A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to meet this funding requirement. This project will only be funded if at least €400,000 is pledged by July 28, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1LBNrTQ



The official website of Smartnanny is http://www.smart-nanny.com/



