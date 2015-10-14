Cervical Spine Surgery in Los Angeles by Top Orthopedic Spine Surgeon in the Country

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2015 --Patients are often told by their physicians that the cervical spine is one of the more critical regions of the entire spinal column. The seven vertebrae located in this area are responsible for our pain-free and very delicate movements of the neck. The cervical spine also falls just below the base of the skull, which also houses the brain, and other vital components of the spine. Because this region is so very critical to our overall well-being, hiring a specialist reduces the risk of possible further injury and medical disorders. Dr. Melamed offers a wide variety of cervical spine surgery in Los Angeles while using only the latest medical research and technologies.



Type of Cervical Spine Disorders



- Cervical Spine Stenosis



Cervical Spine Stenosis is a medical condition most often seen in older patients. It occurs when tiny bones spurs begin to appear along these seven vertebrae, which can lead to a decrease in the space of the spinal canal. The physical symptoms can often include sharp pains in the back, neck, arms, and shoulders.



- Herniated Discs and Degeneration



This type of medical condition can often have the same symptoms as those from Cervical Spine Stenosis. But in this disorder, the individual vertebrae begin to move and shift, eventually protruding from the spine. Some patients can begin to feel numbness in their arms and fingers.



About Dr. Melamed

Dr. Melamed is also a specialist in the treatment of Cervical Spine Traumas, Cervical Vertebral Tumors, Cervical Deformities, Posterior Cervical Laminectomy, Anterior Cervical Discectomy, Cervical Disc Replacement, and a variety of other disorders of the spine.



For expert patient care with a gentle touch, contact Dr. Hooman M Melamed for cervical spine surgery in Los Angeles.