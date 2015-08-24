Lumbar Spine Surgery in Los Angeles Offered by Top Orthopedic Spine Surgeon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2015 --The area of the spinal column located between the rib cage and the pelvic region is referred to as the lumbar spine. The associated vertebrae and tiny inter-vertebral discs make up the largest portion of the entire spinal column. Because of this, the lumbar region is responsible for a great deal of our daily movements. But because of its larger area, the lumbar region is also more highly prone to illness and injury, which can lead to symptoms of pain and discomfort. Dr. Hooman M Melamed, previously seen on CBS The Doctor's Show, specializes in lumbar spine surgery in Los Angeles.



- Lumbar Spine Traumas



Traumas of the lumbar spine can easily occur as a result of slip-and-falls, car accidents, and other unexpected mishaps. The thoracolumbar region is most commonly affected, and in some cases a compression fracture might even occur. Dr. Melamed will pinpoint the precise location of the injury through the use of CAT scans, MRI's, radio graphs, or ultrasounds, while diagnosing the best possible course of treatment.



- Herniated Disc



Herniated discs are those which begin to shift and protrude from the spinal column. As unwanted pressure begins to build on the surrounding nerve tissue, the patient might begin to witness sharp pain in the lower back, the legs, and perhaps even in the feet. Herniated disc repair is perhaps one of the most commonly requested lumbar spine surgery in Los Angeles.



About Dr. Melamed

Dr. Melamed is a highly regarded specialist in the diagnosis and treatment of medical disorder of the spine. His expertise also includes treatment of Lumbar Spinal Stenosis, Lumbar Pine Vertebral Tumors, Lumbar Spine Deformities, Lumbar Laminectomies, Lumbar Spine Disc Replacements, Lumbar Microdiscectomies, and all possible medical disorders associated with the spinal column. For expert patient care with a gentle touch, contact Dr. Melamed for expert lumbar spine surgery in Los Angeles.