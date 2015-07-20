Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery in Los Angeles Offered by Top Orthopedic Spine Surgeon

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2015 --Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, or MISS, offers a great many advantages and healing benefits over the more traditional forms of spinal surgery. Patients usually need much lower levels of anesthesia and require much smaller incisions which leave significantly reduced scarring. Traditional spine surgeries result in longer hospital visits, lengthier recuperation time, and a greater risk of post-surgery infection as well.



Requests for minimally invasive spine surgery in Los Angeles are growing at a rapid rate as patients discover the many advantages. Rather than undergoing traditional open surgeries that leave massive scars and require a long and uncomfortable recovery period, many are in search of a reputable surgeon who has the expertise and knowledge of these minimally invasive procedures. During minimally invasive spine surgery procedures, the patient's muscle tissue can be gently moved to one side, providing the physician with a clear and unobstructed view of the affected spinal region. This results in a reduced need for the patient to undergo more extensive bone grafts, which can increase the recovery time and make the healing process more uncomfortable.



Traditional open surgeries can also lead to further damage of the muscles and soft tissues surrounding the spine. As the damage begins to heal, this causes even more pain and discomfort that has nothing to do with the original spinal injury whatsoever. Very often, patients are in need of even further medical procedures in order to alleviate the newly appearing pain. Dr. Melamed is a leading provider of minimally invasive spine surgery in Los Angeles, providing only the very best in patient care.