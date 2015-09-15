Southern California's Top Doctor Offering Thoracic Spine Surgery in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --The thoracic spine is located in the upper back, and many of the more reputable spinal surgeons consider medical disorders in this region to be most critical. The thoracic spine consists of twelve essential vertebrae and the related intervertebral discs that fall just below the neck and extend to the rib cage. When this area becomes infected or injured, the patient can begin to experience a great deal of physical pain and discomfort, making even the most minor movements excruciating. Dr. Melamed is a leading expert in thoracic spine surgery in Los Angeles, with expertise in the diagnosis and treatment of a variety of related medical disorders.



- Thoracic Spinal Traumas



Even a simple slip-and-fall accident can result in a thoracic spine injury. In most cases, the thoracolumbar junction of the spine is affected. In more severe cases, a compression fracture might even occur. Through the use of MRI's, radiographs, or ultrasounds, Dr. Melamed will determine the precise location of the injury and provide an expert treatment plan to correct the disorder.



- Herniated Discs



Herniated discs in the thoracic region can be very difficult to diagnose. In many cases, the patient does not exhibit any painful symptoms while in others they might only feel a slight chest pain. MRI's, radiographs, or ultrasounds can help determine these herniations that, when left undiagnosed, can lead to further long-term medical complications.



About Dr. Melamed

Dr. Melamed has the medical expertise to diagnose and treat many types of thoracic spine disorders, including Kyphosis and Thoracic Vertebral Tumors. In many cases, spinal surgery is not a required form of treatment.



