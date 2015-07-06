Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. Announces Emergency Water Removal for Willow Grove, Pennsylvania Residents

Willow Grove, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --Heavy rains can flood homes in a matter of minutes, causing major damage to a house's structure and its furnishings. Elite Water Damage Restoration Inc. now offers the Willow Grove area emergency services performed by their certified technicians. The Elite team will arrive within 60 minutes to minimize the damage to residents' homes. Once there, they will provide a free estimate and manage all aspects of the restoration job. They even bill the insurance company directly, relieving clients of that stressful task.



Water removal needs to begin as soon as possible because flooding immediately attacks a home's structure. Since the Elite Water Damage technicians provide service 24/7 and arrive within minutes, the damage is minimized and fewer furnishing are ruined. The company also offers other emergency services, including mold and mildew removal. These substances often appear after flooding and can cause serious health problems, most notably respiratory issues that are particularly harmful to seniors and young children. The Elite team will take care of this problem and make homes safe for their inhabitants once again.



Fires also inflict devastating harm on homes, leaving behind a great deal of smoke damage. Walls, carpets, drapes, and furniture all need to be professionally cleaned and restored after a fire. Elite Water Damage Restoration takes care of the cleaning and also thoroughly deodorizes the items, making homes livable once more. They also take care of the water damage that occurs after a blaze is extinguished.



About Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc.

The technicians employed by Elite Water Damage and Restoration inc. are all certified, licensed, and insured so that area residents can feel certain they are being served by highly trained and trustworthy professionals. Available at any time of the day or night, these technicians can offer a fast assessment of the customer's needs and immediately begin the restoration process. The emergency water removal Willow Grove PA needs is available from these experts.