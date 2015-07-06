Philippe Gerard Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Support His Upcoming Documentary 'Butterflies'

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --'Butterflies' is an upcoming documentary from French filmmaker Philippe Gerard. Specialized in 3D-Content creation, he has created more than 50 hours of content since 2008. 'Butterflies' will explore the not so well known world of transsexuals and transgender. The objective of this documentary is to support transsexuals in their quest of becoming what they want to be. The length of 'Butterflies' will be about 52 minutes, and it will be made in high resolution (4K).



The funding requirement for the completion of this project is €29,000. This funding will be invested in different phases.



- Phase 1: Shooting in Thailand for twenty days. The team will travel about 4000 to 5000 kilometers in order to properly understand the context of life from the three actresses since their childhood.



- Phase 2: Post-production in 4K is extremely expensive. There will be a lot of content in very high resolution and sometimes at a very high speed. Sound design, special effects on voices and mix will be other cost components during this phase.



- Phase 3: All the rewards, some of which will be quite expensive.



Philippe Gerard has recently started a Kickstarter campaign to raise the funds he needs to complete 'Butterflies.' This project will only be funded if at least €29,000 is pledged by August 1, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1GQGvvN



Philippe Gerard's website is http://www.3dlized.com & page of his latest feature film: http://www.facebook.com/OnALongBreath



About Philippe Gerard

