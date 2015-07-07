PlanetUs Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Bring to Market PKids

Madrid, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2015 --PlanetUs claims that pKids is the smartest way to look after the loved ones at all times, and to be automatically informed if anything wrong happens to them. Over the years, there has been an alarming increase in the number of kids and elders lost because of several reasons. PlanetUs has come up with a security device that will alert users in real time whenever they are needed by a loved one.



Javier Alemán is the man behind the creation of PKids. In March 2013, Javier lost his three-year-old son in a shopping mall for almost an hour. Shaken by this mishap, he realized that there're a lot of people with similar problems. In addition to children, the population of elderly people is growing year after year. Unfortunately, many of them live alone and suffer from some kind of dementia. Because of this, another line with the name of PGrands was created to take care of the people with special needs.



In order to bring this project to light, some of the best professionals in the field of consumer electronics, software development, industrial design, and manufacturing were brought together to create PlanetUs.



Pkids, is an eCall and tracking device for kids. What appears to be a simple, fun, and a comfy bracelet is actually the key to their safety. It is a state of the art security device that will alert parents or loved ones in real time that a child is in need. It has three independent localization systems including GPS, GSM, and Radar, allowing a user to track their child. This lets them play freely while always having an eye on them. It is waterproof, designed for maximum durability, and adjustable, so it is growing with the child. Plus, the Pkids can last about a week without being charged



Parents can use this device to set up alerts so that they receive notifications when their child leaves the school with the exact location. Some of the most important features of PKids are interchangeable design, comfortable yet durable built, security lock, adjustable size, panic button, and personal/medical information. Being able to work only under Bluetooth technology, PKids could work without the need of data plans within a range of 60 meters. However, there will always be the possibility to widen the range up to "everywhere in the planet" by getting a monthly data plan (with no obligations) for about $3/month.



PlanetUs has already finished and successfully tested all their devices. Now they are ready to start manufacturing PKids. The company has just started an Indiegogo campaign to ensure the minimum order quantity.



Backers can choose from many attractive rewards as a "thank you" for their donations. From 6th of July to 10th of July, there will be a unique opportunity to get Pkids with a 40% off.



The minimum funding required for this is €30,000. Anything raised beyond this amount will be used for

- Medical measurements capabilities

- Reduce battery size while increasing its capacity and life

- Developing a full set of activity tracking features

- Introducing new materials (i.e.; Graphene)



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1GOPI8K



About PlanetUs

PlanetUs has brought together the best professionals in the field of consumer electronics, software development, industrial design and manufacturing. On the other hand, the founders are professionals with a vast experience in finance, technology, health, and marketing