Intellect Recognised as a 'Global Pursuer' and a 'Global Player' in the 2014 Global Banking Platform Deals Survey

Chennai, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2015 --Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a specialist in applying true Digital Technologies across Banking & Insurance, today announced that it has been acknowledged as a Global Pursuer for new named deals and a Global Player for combined deals in the Global Banking Platform Deals Survey 2014 by Forrester Research, Inc.



Forrester surveyed 32 vendors of globally and regionally deployed banking platforms about their 2014 deals in the April 2015 report titled 'Customer Experience In Banking Needs More Than Just Channels'. The results reveal the functional centres of gravity in this market and how financial services firms intend to deliver great customer experiences with off-the-shelf solutions.



The 2014 survey revealed differing levels of vendor success in terms of global sales, global reach, and homogeneity of product portfolios. Forrester sorted the participating vendors into the five levels of global vendor pyramid for new named deals and for combined deals. Intellect has been positioned as a "Global Pursuer" with 19 New Named deals in more than three regions of the world. Intellect has also been positioned as a "Global Player" with 32 Deals in more than three regions in the Combined Deals category.



Forrester reports that the need for digital transformation is stronger than ever before. To meet this need efficiently, financial services firms are increasingly focusing on off-the-shelf capabilities. Banks are using off-the-shelf banking platforms or parts of them for channel solutions (such as mobile, online, and omnichannel banking and portals), core banking, lending, payments, and treasury. Many banks are also combining off-the-shelf and custom-built solutions.



The Intellect design philosophy of enterprise wide digital transformation is a key differentiator in developing solutions for the transformative agendas of CXOs and CIOs, bringing the synergies of digital and transformation together. With substantial research, Intellect products embody requirements for successful digital strategies, driving holistic digital transformation in line with the company's vision of being a Simplified, Digital Organization providing Superior Customer Value.



"As banks and insurance companies embrace digital for competitive advantage, the common goal is to provide customers the same experience at every touch point. We believe that this recognition further reinforces our leadership amongst the top banking platforms in the world. We will continue to provide advanced digital experiences, supported by our customer-centric design philosophies." said Arun Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Intellect Design Arena Limited.



About Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a Polaris Group company, is the world's first full spectrum Banking and Insurance technology products company, across global consumer banking (iGCB), Central Banking, Risk & Treasury Management (iRTM), Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) and Insurance (Intellect SEEC).



The holistic adoption of Digital covers Digital OUTSIDE and Digital INSIDE. Built on iDigital, the Intellect Digital OUTSIDE proposition is anchored around Same experiences at all touch points, through a powerful Channel Renovation Platform (Canvas), and the Digital INSIDE proposition is anchored around Lean Operations, through an Operational Consolidation Platform (Hubs).



The Intellect design philosophy, a key differentiator in developing solutions for the transformative agendas of CXOs, ensures a dramatic shift from disjointed digital activities to strategically aligned digital outcomes.



The FT 8012 Design Center, the world's first Design Center for financial technologies, is a physical manifestation of enterprise commitment to design. It powerfully connects dots between Business, Technology and Operations, and accelerates the transformation process for customers. This is where the total Digital 360 journey can be approached, allowing for adoption in a gradual outcome based manner.



Intellect generates annual revenues of over USD 100 million, with product installations in over 200 financial institutions, across 30 countries. The company's performance is driven by over 3,000 Intellect solution architects, domain and technology experts, with a presence in major global financial hubs around the word.



For further information on the organization and its solutions, please visit http://www.intellectdesign.com/



For Media related info, please contact:

Nachu Nagappan

Intellect Design Arena Ltd

Mob: +91 89396 19676

Email: nachu.nagappan@intellectdesign.com