FlipBuilder Re-Launches Discounts on Flipbook Software for Non-Profit Organizations (NPO)

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --A leading name in the digital publishing software industry, FlipBuilder has launched new discounts on flipbook software applicable for nonprofit organizations (NPO) only. By availing these discounts, any NPO can get as high as 50% discount on flipbook software.



"All the eligible non-profit NPO will get a standard discount of 30%. But if they are ready to offer backlinks to us from their own non-profit websites, we are willing to increase their discount up to 50 %", says Alice Lee, spokesperson for the FlipBuilder.



Flipbuilder, which has been emerged as an innovative and professional digital publishing platform, helps to create wonderful flipbooks by converting static PDF files, has re-launched discounts on its flipbook software. From now onwards NPOs can get up to 50 % discount by giving backlinks to the developers. The company has produced series of flipbook software's including but not limited to Flip PDF, Flip PowerPoint, Flip Tri-fold, Flip PDF Professional, ideal for publishing eBooks, distribute online magazines and newspapers etc. The process of using this software is very simple and can finish the required task in just couple of steps. According to any specific requirements, customization can also be provided.



The powerful flipbook software makes it very simple to create and manage online publications on the cloud storage. In recent years it has become very popular and preferred software as it is an innovative way to presenting PDF based magazines, eBooks, and newsletters online.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder was founded to develop new software that will convert static PDF documents into the dynamic and engaging flipbooks with page flipping effect which is now developed into handy flipbook software.



For more information about new discounts or the Flipbuilder, please feel free to visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/