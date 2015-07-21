Marinas International, Stan Johnson, and Silver Lake Marina Have $77,143 Lawsuit Claim Against Them from Grapevine Texas Couple for Botched Wedding on June 7, 2014

Grapevine, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2015 --Silver Lake Marina, Stan Johnson, and Marinas International are under fire for ruining a wedding that was supposed to be on Grapevine lake in the comfort of air conditioning inside the special event boat Tejas.



On June 7, 2014 Monique McClinton and W.G. Hudson planned to have a special wedding on the Lake at Silver Lake Marina in Grapevine Texas.



When they arrived at the Marina the weather was a nice day in June and it was hot outside.



They rented a boat that held a capacity of approximately 100 people. They paid the Marina $2,500 to use the boat for the wedding on the lake.



They had 78 guests that day, mostly from New Orleans.



When they arrived that day for the wedding there were some major problems:



1. The boat did not work.



2. The boat never left the dock.



3. The engine on the boat never turned over.



4. And there was no AC on the boat. (Everyone was dressed up and sweating profusely with no ac aboard)



When the Hudson's complained to the office that day, the Hudson's demanded a full refund.



Silver Lake Marina, Stan Johnson, and Marinas International refused.



The Hudson's said "we hope that know one else has to have their special day or event ruined".



The problem is Marinas International, Silver Lake Marina, and Stan Johnson ruined their wedding and did not tell the Hudson's the boat was broken.



According to the written agreement Marinas International, Silver Lake Marina, and Stan Johnson were responsible for providing an operational special event boat.



The Hudson's said "the boat was broken and never left the dock".



Instead the staff tried to blame it on the weather. However, the problem is there were other boats that day and time that the Hudson's and all their 78 guests saw leave dock and these other special event boats were on the lake.



Stan Johnson and Silver Lake Marina refused to comment.



The Hudson's said "if we wanted to have a regular stationary wedding we would have rented space at the Gaylord Texan".



Marinas International, Silver Lake Marina, and Stan Johnson ruined the Hudson's special day and they are seeking $77,143 in punitive damages and for the money they spent on:



Catering

Invitations

Travel (for the people that attended)

Rental Space

DJ Services

Officiant/Pastor Frank

Charter Boat Rental



The Hudson's have 78 witnesses that will confirm and testify to the above statements in court.



Monique & Wyakie say, "we want the money so we can have our special day".



Eric Wilson

Google Max Journalist

13355 Noel Rd. Suite: 1100

Dallas, TX 75240

800-497-1020