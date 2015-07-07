Breathe Intelligent Cigarette Offers a 100% Guarantee for Six Months on All Products

West Jefferson, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2015 --Breathe Intelligent Cigarette has become a leader in the electronic cigarette industry by building loyal customers through exceeding customer's expectations and providing superior e-cig and vaping products. This includes a new 100% guarantee for six months on all products and materials.



This guarantee is especially important for Breathe Intelligent Cigarette's partnership with China, where distance and shipping costs can complicate customer service issues such as quality. Companies doing business in the country with the world's largest population face long shipping times and costly expenses. Typically, a manufacturer cannot or will not honor a return.



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette eliminates that problem with its full guarantee which extends for six months and covers all of its products. This means any customer whether in the United States or as distant as China can purchase Breathe E-Cig products knowing they have full recourse if they are not completely satisfied. The company prides itself on listening to its customers, delivering quality products, and quickly resolving any customer issues.



About Breath Intelligent Cigarette

Breathe Intelligent Cigarette comprises five major brands overseas and sells more than 10 major brands in the United States. Breathe Intelligent Cigarette products are on sale in super markets, drug stores, vapor shops and casinos and hotels as well as in many other locations.



Breathe Intelligent Cigarette offers a wide variety of equipment, accessories and e-liquids in a variety of flavors. Products include the Breathe E-cig, tanks, electronic cigarette coils, kits for starting out and for expanding, hookah pens, and mods and boxes, clearomizers.



For customer service call Breathe Intelligent Cigarette at 866-237-0006 or visit Breathe online at http://www.breatheic.com