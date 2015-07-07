Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2015 --Headquartered in Germany and a U.S. subsidiary in Boston, MA, F.O.S. Industrial Filter Technology, Inc. combines its patented, powerful, and proven dedusting technology, F.O.S. On-line Cleaning®, with its comprehensive know-how in all aspects of industrial dust collectors, to provide cost-effective emissions reduction solutions for a variety of baghouse applications, particularly coal-fired utility power plants with pulse-jet fabric filters. The F.O.S. Group is exhibiting at the Reinhold Environmental 2015 APC/PCUG Conference from July 13, 2015-July 16, 2015 in Atlanta, GA. At booth # 19, it will be showcasing its pulse-jet cleaning system and the significant cost-saving advantages it offers when compared to replacing bags, tubes, cartridges, and other hardware. Backed by a series of tests performed both in-house and independent laboratory, the F.O.S Group's on-line cleaning performance results indicate a good correlation to improved particulate collecting efficiency, reduced pressure loss, reduced compression air use, lower power consumption, and extended bag life. In addition, the highest operational availability during the cleaning process further adds to the profitability of the power plant.



Katharina Krause, President of F.O.S. US division, said, "At F.O.S., we believe in creating a cleaner, greener, and safer environment. That's why we do what we do. With EPA's resolve to curb coal-fired power plants' mercury pollution, our cleaning system is designed to clean the filter bags as thoroughly as possible while providing enhanced particulates as well as hazardous air pollutants emissions control. I look forward to discussing our sustainable cost-effective solutions with the plant operators at this year's APC/PCUG conference. Together, we can maintain coal as a competitive, clean, and viable fuel choice for electricity generation."



For more information on the F.O.S. Group and its services, visit: http://fos-filtertec.com/ or email: kkrause@fos-filtertec.com



About F.O.S. Industrial Filter Technology, Inc.

The F.O.S. Group offers comprehensive services and solutions related to all aspects of industrial baghouse filters. Headquartered in Germany, F.O.S is a world leader in manufacturing wide selection of high performance filter media products including filter bags, filter cartridges, filter tubes, and other accessories for non-ferrous metal and steel production, coal fired-power stations, high temperature dedusting, biomass power stations, waste-to-energy treatment, and cement industry. With over 25 years in business of optimizing dust collecting systems and processes for efficiency and lower emissions, we are committed to both protecting and enhancing the environment.



Backed by in-house laboratory testing, our patented, German-engineered dedusting technology, F.O.S. On-line Cleaning®, have been unmatched in the industry in terms of bringing tangible cost-saving advantages, and operational excellence to our customers, while controlling air pollution for a safer and cleaner environment.



Trust the baghouse specialists at the F.O.S. Group – simply place the details of your baghouse in our experienced hands!



Get Social With F.O.S:

Google+

LinkedIn