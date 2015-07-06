Huy Nguyen Seeks Kickstarter Funding to Complete the Development of Cheddar

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2015 --Huy Nguyen visualizes a world where kids have a thorough understanding of earning, saving, spending, negotiating, investing, and lending. With this vision, he has created Cheddar, a free online multimedia Finance Academy that utilizes games, videos and digital lessons to offer finance education to kids.



Cheddar includes Chores and Allowance Management features to help kids apply these lessons in real life. With parental approval, kids will also have access to a kid-safe version of the Amazon catalog. Here, they can choose from millions of different products that can be purchased using their own allowance. The team behind this project curates content from their partners and across the web to provide useful articles to educate kids and their parents about finance.



Cheddar currently has a functional web app that is available to users in the US. They will start the development of the iOS and Android apps after putting the final touches on the Chores Management system. The company's marketing strategy is focused on both public and private schools and school associations. They are working with companies who market directly to the education sector in order to reach both educators and parents.



To date, all development of this project has been funded personally by the creator alongside his family and friends. However, now, this project can only progress with external funding. A Kickstarter campaign has been launched recently to raise $50,000 for this project. Successful funding via Kickstarter will pay for the development of the iOS and Android versions of Cheddar. Any excess funding will provide the runway to get initial user traction with the school pilot programs.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://kck.st/1KxfKCh



The website for Cheddar is https://gocheddar.com



About Cheddar

Cheddar is a free online finance academy that teaches kids financial responsibility. Tools such as chores and allowance manager as well as a curated, kid-safe Amazon catalog allow kids to apply lessons learned in Cheddar. Cheddar is the safe, fun way for kids to learn about earning, saving, spending and giving back.