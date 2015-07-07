Jennifer Eno Debut Collaboration with Anzea Textiles in Contract Upholstery Textiles for Hospitality and Healthcare Markets

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2015 --Creative Director of Anzea Textiles, Mitzi Mills, and Senior Project Manager at the New York University Langone Medical Center, Jennifer Eno, collaborated to create Jazz. Jazz is the first of several designs by Jennifer Eno to be introduced by Anzea Textiles.



Jazz is made in the United States from polyester, post industrial polyester and post consumer polyester. It has been finished with Crypton Green© rendering the upholstery fabric moisture proof and bleach resistant. Jazz is a certified Facts Silver® product. The Facts Silver® standard is one of the most stringent environmental standards programs in the contract upholstery industry today. To receive the Facts Silver® certification the textile must be assessed and verified by an independent third-party certification body authorized by the Association for Contract Textiles (ACT).



Each color way in the pattern, Jazz, utilizes a harmonious blend of three colors. With such a large color range Jazz can be easily incorporated into any venue. The durability, cleanability and low environmental impact of this contract upholstery textile make it an easy choice for application in hospitality and healthcare markets.



About Anzea

Anzea was founded in 1990 by creative director Mitzi Mills and business partner Bruce Doeren. Since the company's inception Anzea has focused on contract upholstery textiles offering the marketplace leading edge colors, bold designs and high performance. These designs are reflective of Mitzi's graphic design background and her love of photography and travel.



The Anzea contract textile collection is a spirited mix of materials from luxurious natural fibers to recycled polyester yarns. Woven fabrics that are bleach cleanable and solution dyed along with vinyl upholstery and green faux leathers in nylon matrix and polyurethane form a cohesive high performance product offering. In addition to providing the contract upholstery market with unparalleled product and service, Anzea curates a refreshing and unique collection of multi-use textiles including drapery, wall- coverings and light duty upholstery fabrics.



Anzea completes the textile offering by adding renowned names from the interior design and fashion industries. Currently Ruth Adler Schnee, Jhane Barnes and Jennifer Eno collaborate with the Anzea creative team to develop beautiful high performance upholstery textiles. Design, marketing and warehouse facilities are located in the Fort Worth, Texas, arts district.