RSA Named Property Manager & Leasing Agent for Towne Square Ocoee

Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC (RSA) is excited to announce that it has been appointed property manager and leasing agent for Continental Realty Corporation's Towne Square shopping center in Ocoee, Florida. The 126,374 square foot center features an outstanding location at the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Maguire Road. This section Of West Colonial Drive receives in excess of 45,000 trips per day giving Towne Square great visibility from the highway. Popular express way 429 to the west is less than a mile from the plaza. This very successful shopping center has very little vacancy due to its fine location, great curb appeal and good retailer tenant mix. Prominent business in the center include Old Time Pottery, Decologics Furniture, Cato Fashions and Paps John's Pizza. Though Towne Square maintains excellent occupancy, RSA encourages those interested in opening a business at Towne Square to submit letters of intent for suggested uses including weight loss/nutrition, beauty supply, and liquor / wine shops.



About The Area

The city of Ocoee is part of Orange County, Florida with a population in excess of 35,000 (2010 census). The city contains elementary, middle and public high schools as well as private and charter schools. Ocoee is approximately 11 miles from the bustling city of Orlando. Many residents of Ocoee work in the Orlando area for large employers such as Walt Disney Co, Publix Supermarkets and the Adventist Health Care system (Florida Hospital). Major commuting routes include the 429 Express Way, State Road 50 (W Colonial Drive, and the 408 East-West Express Way.



About Retail Solutions Advisors

Retail Solutions Advisors, LLC is a full service commercial real estate brokerage company located in Lakeland, Florida. Specifically, the company specializes in providing property management and retail leasing services for office and shopping center owners across Florida. RSA is well tenured in the industry led by its president, Charlie Boscarino. The company's leasing and management professionals have worked in the retail industry for many years and have received high accolades from peers and companies within the industry. In addition to providing property management and leasing services, RSA also offers asset valuation services as well as development services.



For further information regarding leasing opportunities at Towne Square, please contact Lynda Nagy at Retail Solutions Advisors.

