Dallas Startup Connects Home Buyers and Sellers to Real Estate Professionals

Frisco, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2015 --In an increasingly digital age, many home buyers are turning to the internet to take the fear out of buying or selling a new home and to simplify the process. ZipandFind, a Dallas based internet startup, connects buyers and sellers with the best local real estate professionals, based on their desired zip code.



"ZipandFind will match potential home buyers and sellers with the perfect real estate professional based on their needs," said Mahesh Kashyap,CEO of ZipandFind. "Our goal is to connect you with HyperLocal Real Estate Professionals ( Including Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Pros, Insurance Agents, Movers, Home Inspectors, General Contractors, Title Companies). As a Home Buyer or Seller you can also get Best Offers on Utilities and browse Local information about neighborhood such as Schools."



The process is as simple as going to http://www.zipandfind.com and choosing your options such as: 1. Are you Looking for Local Professionals 2. Curious about your Home Value 3. Local School Info 4. Trying to Save money on your Utilities or 5. Looking for Properties. Once an agent has been selected, users can send direct messages to get started, or to have their questions answered.



Finding a local agent that is knowledgeable about the area is key to ZipandFind's success. "If a person has never visited the city they are moving to, or has never sold a home before, it is imperative that the agent they work with is an expert in the area," says Mahesh Kashyap. "All our real estate professionals are guaranteed to be local experts."



Another feature of ZipandFind is the ability to use zip codes to search for local school information, including ratings and reviews from parents. Users can also use the Request Opinion for Appraisal feature to find out the value of their home.



There are several offers currently available to make home buying even easier. ZipandFind has partnered to provide a free utility concierge service that will help set up utilities with just one call and give homeowners opportunity to save money on utilities. Home buyers may also be eligible to receive up to $400 in value toward a home warranty on closing a transaction in certain scenarios.



The website is currently serving Dallas Fort Worth Market and will soon be expanding to other large metros in Texas. A nationwide launch is planned for 2016.



Visit http://www.zipandfind.com today for more information or to begin searching for you perfect real estate professional.



