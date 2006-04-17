Winn Technology Group Realizes 34% Growth in Q1

Palm Harbor, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2006 -- Winn Technology Group, a leading marketer of business-to-business technology products & services, is pleased to announce that it has grown by 34% in comparing its 2006 first quarter revenues to Q1 of last year.



Geoffrey Swallow, President of Winn Technology Group, commented at the company’s monthly meeting, “We are building on last year’s momentum in 2006. Our acquisition of two major channel clients is proving to bear fruit. We have successfully completed several campaigns on behalf of VAR’s and Systems Integrators for these clients, and the word is starting to spread about Winn Technology Group.”



Mr. Swallow added, “Our sales organization is also doing an outstanding job penetrating our National Accounts. We are now recognized as a “Preferred” or “Select” Vendor for over a half-dozen globally recognized technology corporations. We also hold this status for a handful of mid-size tech firms that are raising a lot of eyebrows in this industry.”



Geoffrey closed, “Due to our continuous refinement of service lines and implementation of key technologies, as well as favorable market conditions, we expect this growth trend to continue throughout 2006.”



About Winn Technology Group, Inc.



Winn Technology Group Inc. is a privately held marketing solutions company headquartered in Palm Harbor, Florida. Focusing exclusively on the technology marketplace, Winn has earned the respect of major technology corporations who continually subscribe to its B2B marketing services including Lead Management, Database Solutions, Event Management, and Primary Market Research. For more information, visit www.winntech.net



