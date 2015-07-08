FlipPDF.com Releases the Next Generation Free Flip Book Maker to the Market

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2015 --The free digital publishing opportunity has been granted to the general public through the advanced FlipPDF Studio flip book maker. The high-end platform makes a plain text book to be much more attractive with 3D page turning effects.



Publishing alluring product catalogs, brochures, annual reports, project reports and e-magazines is not an easy task unless the publisher has access to a top-notch page flip book maker. But, such softwares were out of reach for most of the amateur online publishers because of their costs and technical knowledge required to operate them. FlipPDF.com in an attempt to popularize digital publishing, released the most user-friendly page flip book maker as a freeware to the needed. This versatile software generates impressive page flip books out of their text files to attract a higher number of readers. This is an absolutely free platform that can be immensely useful for small businesses, students, researchers, entrepreneurs, teachers and many other professionals to present reports, presentations, project plans and lessons in a highly engaging manner.



The number of features that are included in the platform makes page flip book making easier and quicker. Features like Customized Viewer Interface, Background Image and Import Logo offers the publisher to create unique creations with an individual identity to represent the company or product. Besides one button click to switch between online offline use, auto play support, easy navigation, possibility of sending the final creation as an e-mail, ability to search for any specific content swiftly and many other useful functions for users and readers make these digital publications more effective and readable.



About FlipPDF Studio

FlipPDF Studio was founded on April 28th 2008 in order to provide millions of publishers user-friendly flipbook maker tools to create and design their online publications. The FlipPDF Studio team believes in expanding the user base by offering better features and tools in the coming years.



