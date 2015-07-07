The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2015 --Amazing Spaces® Storage Centers has officially closed on another property location on Holzwarth and Spring Stuebner in Spring, Texas. This new 98,000 (approx.) square foot location will be opening only 0.7 miles from the gorgeous new Exxon Campus and just south of The Woodlands. This location marks the 2nd new location Amazing Spaces will open in 2016 and will be the 6th addition to the company's impressive storage properties. Construction on the new property is set to begin in early 2016, with an anticipated opening date in fall of 2016.



Locally owned and operated by Scott and Kathy Tautenhahn, all Amazing Spaces Storage Centers are created with the customer in mind. The Tautenhahns discussed their excitement for the new store: "We are so pleased to join this new community of Springwoods Village, home to the new Exxon Campus. We look forward to being a part of this wonderful new community and assisting new clients with their storage, moving and relocation needs."



The new property will offer the community a sustainable storage option. The new building will be built according to green-friendly building standards and serve as an official Green Spot Drop Off, offering complementary electronic recycling solutions to everyone in the neighborhood.



About Amazing Spaces

Amazing Spaces has been a leading provider of high-quality storage solutions for residents of Spring and surrounding communities since 1998. Ranked as a top 100 National Operator, Amazing Spaces is the elite choice in storage for neighborhoods throughout Houston, Spring and The Woodlands. The award winning storage properties offer contemporary solutions for self-storage, wine storage, RV and boat storage, packing and moving supplies, and more.



Find out more Grand Opening details or rent a space online at http://www.AmazingSpaces.net