Orange County, CA Dentist, Dr. Norman Huefner Offers Patients with Sleep Apnea Better Alternative to CPAP Devices

Laguna Niguel, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2015 --Dr. Norman Huefner, dentist in Orange County, CA is helping patients with sleep apnea find a better solution to aid in consistent breathing at night instead of having to rely on a bulky, cumbersome CPAP machine. Although CPAP machines are effective in treating sleep apnea, many patients do not use them properly or consistently simply due to their big, uncomfortable design. Dr. Huefner offers patients a more favorable option that is just as effective through custom oral appliances.



Sleep apnea is estimated to effect as many as 10 percent of American adults. It is a serious condition that leads to extended pauses in breathing while sleeping, violent snoring, and interrupted sleep patterns due to collapsed airways. Studies show that sleep apnea is associated with other debilitating diseases like hypertension and diabetes. Many doctors refer to sleep apnea as "the silent killer."



A continuous positive airway pressure machine, referred to as CPAP device, consists of a mask connected to a bedside machine that delivers continues air at a slightly elevated pressure to the patient, which helps keep the airways open to prevent sleep apnea. However, using custom oral appliances, Dr. Huefner is able to provide patients with the same benefits of a CPAP device without the need for wearing a mask or being connected to a bedside machine. The custom oral appliance, which is similar to a mouth guard, keeps the airway open in a specific way to keep it from collapsing and leading to sleep apnea throughout the night.



Dr. Huefner treats patients who are already diagnosed with sleep apnea, but also can help patients who are unsure whether or not they are suffering with sleep apnea. He helps them diagnose symptoms such as loud snoring, feeling consistently fatigued, sudden waking, or headaches. He offers risk assessment for sleep apnea to help patients determine the correct course of treatment.



In addition to treating sleep apnea, Orange County dentist Dr. Huefner is known for his expertise in general and cosmetic dentistry. He offers a variety of procedures such as porcelain crowns and veneers, white fillings, teeth whitening, cosmetic gum lifts, instant orthodontics, and more.



About Dr. Norman Huefner

Dr. Norman Huefner has been practicing dentistry in Orange County for 35 years and is one of the most experienced dental professionals in the area. He is nationally recognized as the Official Cosmetic Dentist in both the Mrs. Globe and Mrs. U.S. Pageants. Dr. Huefner has receiving many awards and accolades in the field of cosmetic dentistry, and has completed extensive training in neuromuscular dentistry.



For more information about Dr. Norman Huefner and the custom oral appliances he offers for patients with sleep apnea, please visit http://www.drhuefner.com