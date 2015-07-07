Fort Collins, CO Pediatric Dentist Dr. Stephen Pauly Celebrates Second Year of Tenacious Love Non-Profit for Children in the Dominican Republic

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2015 --Dr. Stephen Pauly, pediatric dentist in Fort Collins, CO and his wife Rose recently celebrated the completion of the second year of their non-profit organization, Tenacious Love, which is helping children in the Dominican Republic find a safe haven from oppression, poverty, and violence. Tenacious Love was founded as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization by Dr. Pauly and his wife, Rose, in May 2013 with the goal of spreading the message of hope and providing support for children in dire circumstances. Through fund raising efforts, the Rose of Sharon Education Center was opened soon after, with 60+ students enrolled.



Two years later, Tenacious Love has helped more than 100 children at The Rose of Sharon Education Center drastically improve their quality of life through daily meals, medical assistance, education, and spiritual guidance. The organization has set up a sponsorship program for each child, allowing for a $25/month donation to provide school supplies, lunch, books, a uniform, and a sponsor who cares and prays for the child. Children learn social and economic skills that allow them to enter society as dynamic citizens with much to offer.



Dr. Stephen Pauly and his wife first traveled to the Dominican Republic to visit their son, who was teaching English in the region and aided in establishing a school for Haitian refugees. Rose Pauly and Dr. Pauly recognized the serious need for adequate shelter, food, and water for the local children, while also concerned about providing opportunities for health and education. It was this initial visit that sparked their desire to found the Tenacious Love organization to give children the hope of escaping the cycle of poverty.



When not assisting with his organization in the Dominican Republic, Dr. Pauly is providing dental care for children at All Star Smiles 4 Kids Pediatric Dentistry in Fort Collins, where he has been practicing since 1982. As Dr. Pauly only treats children, he is uniquely qualified through lengthy experience to address the specific dental needs of children. He and his staff offer early dental care, teeth cleaning, fluoride treatment, orthodontic exams, extractions, fillings, and more.



About All Star Smiles 4 Kids Pediatric Dentistry

Dr. A. Stephen Pauly, D.D.S, P.C. has been practicing dentistry for 35 years and is one of the most experienced pediatric dentists in the Fort Collins area. He completed his dental education at Loma Linda University School of Dentistry in California and continued with a post-doctoral program for pediatric dentistry at the UCLA School of Dentistry, earning his specialty certificate in 1982.



