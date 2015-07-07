Dr. Scott Mosby, Dentist in Kingwood, TX Celebrates 20 Years of Kingwood Family Dentistry

Kingwood, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2015 --Dr. Scott Mosby of Kingwood Family Dentistry in Kingwood, TX is celebrating 20 years of practice at his current location on North Park Drive. The current Kingwood Family Dentistry office was structured to provide patients with the highest level of care in an environment that feels like home. Throughout the past two decades, Dr. Mosby and his staff have treated thousands of patients in its warm and welcoming atmosphere.



Dr. Scott Mosby has been practicing in Kingwood for more than 25 years and opened his current location just a few years after founding his own private practice. Throughout the past 20 years at his current location, Dr. Mosby has kept up-to-date with the latest tools and technologies in dentistry, ensuring that his patients always receive the best the industry has to offer. Recently, Dr. Justin Baker joined the Kingwood Family Dentistry team to assist Dr. Mosby in providing the best care possible to local patients.



The doctors and staff at Kingwood Family Dentistry offer a full menu of dental services to help patients achieve their best smiles. These services include general dental services as well as cosmetic, orthodontic, and restorative services. Cosmetic procedures include teeth whitening, veneers and Lumineers, and teeth whitening. Additionally, they offer ClearCorrect Invisible Braces, dental implants, smile makeovers, gum disease therapy, and much more.



The team at Kingwood Family Dentistry consistently receives top reviews from patients online for their dedication to patient comfort, communication, and wellbeing. They use some of the latest technology such as intraoral cameras, digital x-rays, and digital imaging to help patients better understand their oral needs and outcomes of oral treatments.



Additionally, Dr. Mosby and Dr. Baker offer sedation dentistry for patients who need extra help feeling relaxed and at ease during treatment. IV sedation helps patients rest comfortably while receiving dental treatment in the dentist chair for prolonged periods.



About Kingwood Family Dentistry

Dr. Mosby is a Texan native, completing his undergraduate education at Texas A&M and attending dental school at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Throughout his career, Dr. Mosby has remained involved in continuing education courses through the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, and today, is a member of several professional associations including the ADA, TDA, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the Houston District Dental Society.



Dr. Baker is also a graduate of Texas A&M University, continuing on to complete his dental degree at the University of Texas in Houston in 2011. Some of his specialties include cosmetic restorations, endodontic treatment, oral surgery, soft tissue laser treatments, and nitrous oxide sedations. He is also a member of the ADA, TDA, and is working toward completing a fellowship with the Academy of General Dentistry.



For more information about Kingwood Family Dentistry or the services Dr. Mosby and Dr. Baker offer to local patients, please visit http://www.mosbydds.com