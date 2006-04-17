EQ Training Puts the CARE in Healthcare Leadership: Certification Training to Assess and Develop Emotional Intelligence

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2006 -- SUNY Upstate Medical University and the Six Seconds Institute for Healthcare Leadership are presenting an emotional intelligence certification for developing leadership this May in Syracuse. The program is for leaders and those charged with improving leadership in their organizations. Optional Certification allows participants to use the Six Seconds Emotional Intelligence Assessment (SEI) and to deliver the 1-day EQ Leader curriculum.



Emotional intelligence is a skill set that allows individuals to forge stronger, better relationships with others by recognizing, understanding and managing emotions. Research has proven that individuals who increase their emotional intelligence (abbreviated “EQ” in contrast to “IQ”) can create more positive outcomes in every aspect of their careers and lives, and that Six Seconds’ unique programs help people learn these skills.



The Syracuse program is led by Tom Wojick, Senior Consultant for the Institute for Healthcare Leadership and a former VP, COO, and CEO of various healthcare organizations and hospitals. Nancy Wilde, MSN, the Vice President for Patient Care Services at Community Memorial Hospital says, "Tom Wojick is a knowledgeable, gifted facilitator who also teaches every day by the way he lives his life. He is fully present to each interaction, and maintains that unique skill of affirming others while challenging thinking and behaviors to stimulate growth."



The course runs May 24-26, 2006 at SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, New York. Details and registration for the EQ Leader Certification are online.



Six Seconds’ Institute for Healthcare Leadership provides emotional intelligence training, research, and consulting to enhance the workplace climate -- thereby improving care and reducing costs of dissatisfaction and turnover. The institute was created to bring Six Seconds’ innovative tools for individual and organizational change to healthcare.



Six Seconds is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit, the world-leading resource for developing and applying emotional intelligence in organizations, schools, and for families. Six Seconds’ programs are unique in their blend of research with experiential learning tools.



Jennifer Jones, System Learning Leader at Scripps Health says, “Using the Six Seconds emotional intelligence model and skill development process will most certainly help Scripps Health improve patient satisfaction and outcomes.”



The workshop is particularly beneficial for leaders, HR professionals in organizational development, leadership, and learning who see the need to raise self-awareness and interpersonal skills in their employees – and themselves. While other courses provide EQ theory, this certification is focused on teaching people how to develop the skills and competencies through media, experiential learning, dialogue, and self-reflection.



The Six Seconds approach focuses on developing competence “from the inside out,” as Catherine Utian, Director, Organizational Development and Learning at Banner Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center explains: “This is the most worthwhile course I have attended. I has given me permission to focus on building and strengthening myself so that in turn I can strengthen my relationships and my organization.”



The program also features certification in the Six Seconds Emotional Intelligence Assessment (SEI), an invaluable tool for measuring and developing emotional intelligence competence. The online self-assessment is statistically valid with strong psychometric properties and two self-correcting indices. The extensive report is focused on learning so users can take immediate action to apply and improve their emotional intelligence. Among others, the SEI has been used by Banner Healthcare, FedEx, the US Navy, and Ely Lily.

